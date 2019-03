Austin L. Pierson

Austin L. Pierson, 22, of Alton, died at 7:48 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in Alton.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Abundant Life Christian Center, 781 N. Ninth St. in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30. Pastor Sam Henning will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey.

Marks Mortuary is handling arrangements.