Ava Irene Ahner

Ava Irene Ahner, age 77, of Granite City, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home.

In celebration of her life, a private visitation and funeral will be held on Friday, September 11, at Grace Baptist Church, 2600 Edwards, Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.