Avelita R. Jones, 69, of Collinsville, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

In celebration of Avelita’s life, a funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Mother of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 200 N. Lang Ave. in Maryville, with Fr. Joseph Havrilka officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Philippines.

Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, is serving the family.