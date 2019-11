Barbara A. Paskus, 93, of Madison, passed October 31, 2019, at Granite City Nursing and Rehab Center.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. November 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1621 Tenth St. in Madison. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville.

Saksa Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.