Barbara A. Burlison, 70, of Granite City, went to her heavenly home at 11:21 p.m. Thursday, January 3, 2019, in Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, January 9, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River, where services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, January 10. Rev. Darrell Bucher and Rev. T.L. Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.