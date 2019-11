Barbara A. Ulffers

Barbara A. Ulffers, 78, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019, at Evelyn’s House in Creve Coeur, Mo., after a short battle with cancer.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Alton, with Mother Cynthia Severs officiating. Burial will take place in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey at a later date.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey is in charge of arrangements.