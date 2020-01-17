Barbara (Barb) Castelli

Barbara (Barb) Castelli, 62, from Rosewood Heights, went home to be with her Lord on Saturday, January 11, 2020, while visiting family in Orlando, Fla.

Born in Alton, she was the daughter of Pete and Juanita Castelli. Survived by daughter Aryn (JC) Bierbaum, son Allon (Rebecca) Castelli, two grandchildren whom she adored; two brothers, Phillip and Michael Castelli; and sister Betts Uhrig.

She enjoyed time with family and friends, going to church and Bible study, and talking about her great God. She spent many years preparing meals at My Just Desserts. Barb will be remembered for her spunky and loving personality; she loved her family and friends dearly.

Celebration of life service will be held Saturday, January 25, at Anchor of Hope Fellowship, located at 503 Milton Road in Alton. Family will receive guests from 10 a.m. to noon with open service immediately following, officiated by Pastor Caleb Ring.