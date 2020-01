Barbara Campbell-Albert, 79, of Godfrey, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis.

Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, at Upper Alton Cemetery in Alton. Rev. Steve Rice will officiate.