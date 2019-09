Barbara Cenatiempo

Barbara Cenatiempo, 68, of Dorsey, passed away at 3:37 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 am until funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church with Rev. Tom Liebler officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.