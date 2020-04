Barbara Harvey Thornburg

Barbara Harvey Thornburg, age 54, of Granite City, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.

Barbara deserves a beautiful tribute. However, in this unknown time, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Word of Life Tabernacle, 4870 Maryville Road in Granite City. Interment will be in Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Irwin Chapel is handling arrangements.