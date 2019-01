Barbara Jean Maher

Barbara Jean Maher, 77, of Godfrey, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019, at her home.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, January 16, at Staten-Fine Funeral Home in Alton. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Alton.