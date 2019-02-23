Barbara Jean SanSoucie

Barbara Jean SanSoucie, 72, of Granite City, passed away at 4:02 p.m. Thursday, February 21, 2019, at her home.

She was born October 9, 1946, in Granite City to Charles McDonald and Barbara McKinnon. She married Michael Sansoucie on October 9, 1965.

She is survived by her husband; a daughter, Tamara (Randall) Block of Collinsville; and a granddaughter, Mikayla Block of Collinsville.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Rebecca SanSoucie.

She was a member of St. John U.C.C. of Granite City and T.O.P.S. She worked for Granite City and Collinsville school districts food service and for Schnuck Deli and Floral.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at Thomas Saksa Funeral Home, 2205 Pontoon Road in Granite City. Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Karla Frost. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon.

Memorial contributions can be made to American Cancer Society and N.A.O.M.I.