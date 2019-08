Barbara Scott

Barbara Scott, 93, of Godfrey, passed away August 3, 2019, at the United Methodist Village.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. The memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 8, at The United Methodist Village Chapel, with the Rev. Tim Pate officiating. Following the service, a burial and a celebration of life will take place at the Alton City Cemetery for family and close friends.