Bau Tran
Bau Tran, 70, of Alton, passed away at 6:05 a.m. Saturday, August 18, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
In accordance with his wishes, cremation rites will be accorded.
Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
