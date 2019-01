Beatrice C. Dirickson

Beatrice C. Dirickson, 77, of Granite City, died Sunday, January 6, 2019, at Gateway Regional Medical Center.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Monday, January 14, at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City, with Rev. Charles West Officiating. Burial will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.