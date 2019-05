Beatrice Rigney

Beatrice Rigney, 93, of East Alton, passed away at 4:37 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Bethalto Care Center.

Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Pastor Bill Pyatt will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodland Hills in Wood River.