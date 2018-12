Becky Louise Grant

Becky Louise Grant, 56, of Cahokia, passed away Thursday, December 20, 2018, at Saint Louis University Hospital in St. Louis.

A life celebration for Becky will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, December 26, at Discovery Family Church, 699 S. Bluff Road in Collinsville. Burial will be private.

Gray Funeral Home is handling arrangements.