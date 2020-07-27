Benjamin Robert Stunkel

Benjamin Robert Stunkel, age 32, of Edwardsville, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the Alhambra Care Center in Alhambra.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home with Rev. Kent Schuette officiating. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. A celebration of life will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1, at the Edwardsville Knights of Columbus.