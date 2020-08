Bennie Faye Secor, 75, of Gillespie, entered Heaven on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.

Due to the current state of Illinois restrictions on social distancing, the visitation is limited to 50 people or less at a time inside the funeral home. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto; Pastor Roy Rhodes will officiate. Burial will follow at Wanda Cemetery.