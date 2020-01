Bernard E. Maxfield

Bernard E. Maxfield, 89, of Glen Carbon, formerly of Granite City, passed away at 11:30 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at Meridian Village in Glen Carbon.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be 11 a.m. until memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, with Rev. Mark Maynard officiating. Entombment will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.