Bernice Beaty, 83, of Godfrey, died on July 24, 2020, in Orlando, Fla.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 1 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. Due to COVID-19, the immediate family will not be able to attend services. St. Mary’s Catholic Church will have the Mass on Facebook live. You can find their Facebook page under “St. Mary’s Catholic Church and School.” Father Jeremy Pauline, OMV, will officiate. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Godfrey. You can view the interment service on Facebook live under “Gent Funeral Home.”

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.