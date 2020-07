Bernice Opal Cox, 94, of Alton, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Calhoun Nursing and Rehab Center in Hardin.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines of gatherings of 50 or less, private services will be held Thursday, July 23, at Paynic Home for Funerals in Rosewood Heights, with burial to follow at Woodland Hill Cemetery in East Alton.