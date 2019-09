Bernice Ragsdale, 97, of Arnold, Md., formerly of East Alton, passed away July 1, 2019, at the Baltimore-Washington Memorial Hospital in Glenn Burnie, Md.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be 10 a.m.-noon Friday, September 20, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Private inurrnment services will be in Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Rev. Dr. Cary Beckwith will officiate.