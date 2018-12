Bert Doty, 84, of Granite City, passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018, at his home.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. In celebration of his life, funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 19, at Irwin Chapel in Granite City. Bert will be laid to rest next to Patricia at Fairview Cemetery in Waynesville, Ill.