Bertha Baldridge

Bertha Baldridge, 90, of Godfrey, died at 8:38 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, at Calvary Baptist Church in Alton. Rev. Andre’ Dobson and Rev. Rick Patrick will officiate. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.

Gent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.