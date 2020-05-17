Bertha Lucille (Biondolino) McFarlane

Bertha Lucille (Biondolino) McFarlane of Godfrey passed away on Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020, at the age of 103.

A carcade visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, May 18, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey. A private Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Godfrey, with Fr. Steve Janoski celebrant and Deacon Bill Kessler officiating. Burial will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery in Godfrey.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.