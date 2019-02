Bertha Rose (Bick) Lavitus

Bertha Rose (Bick) Lavitus, 93, of Godfrey, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Eunice Smith Nursing Home in Alton, under the care of BJC Hospice.

Visitation will be 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday, February 21, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 21, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alton. She will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Bethalto.