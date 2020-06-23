Bertram “Bert” Darr

Bertram “Bert” Darr, 96, formerly of Fidelity, passed away at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Riverside Rehab & Healthcare in Alton.

He was born in Jerseyville on December 12, 1923, one of two sons born to the late Ernest and Alma (Hutchens) Darr.

Bert grew up in Arkansas and was an Honorably Discharged World War II Veteran, serving our country as a Signalman 1st Class with the United States Navy from 1941 to 1947.

He married the former Helen Short on January 23, 1943, and together they were the parents of three children.

He later married the former Christine Masters on October 10, 1953, and together they had three children and raised their family of six children in Fidelity. Together they were blessed with nearly 39 years of marriage, prior to her death on September 10, 1992.

On August 10, 1995, he married the former Brenda Sue Huggins and she preceded him in death on November 21, 2006.

Bert worked tirelessly to provide the best possible life for his family, working in various capacities throughout his 30-year career at Olin Corp., prior to retiring as a shift foreman in 1982.

Following his retirement, Bert moved back to Arkansas, where he remained for several years, prior to settling back in Illinois in 2011.

Bert was truly a “jack of all trades” and had many hobbies, including woodworking and carpentry; gardening; beekeeping; making hoop nets for fishing; and kept busy working many jobs following his retirement. In addition, he enjoyed keeping his mind sharp and was an avid reader.

He will be fondly remembered by his friends and family for his many talents and wisdom.

Surviving are three daughters and a son in-law, Mari Jean Darr of South Roxana, Jo Schenato of Alton, and Deb and Dan Carter of Carrollton; two sons and daughters in-law, Joel and Rebecca Darr of Alton and Mark and Tanya Darr of Shirley, Ark.; 17 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents and his wives, Christine and Sue, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ruth Elaine (Darr) Carter; two grandsons, Gregory and Keith Mellenthin; two great-grandchildren, Kiley Katherine Buford and Christian Kirk; a great-great grandchild in infancy; as well as his brother, Donald Darr.

Due to current mandates surrounding COVID-19, private services were held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, with burial taking place at the Kane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, in care of Crawford Funeral Home, 1308 State Highway 109, Jerseyville, IL 62052, which has been entrusted with arrangements.