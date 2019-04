Betsy R. Markel-Lacy, 80, of Godfrey, died at 8:11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, at Jerseyville Nursing & Rehab.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 8, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton, where funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 9. Pastor Gregory Linscott will officiate. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.