Bette Jo Ives, 76, of South Roxana, died at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her residence.
Because of COVID-19, services for Bette will be private at this time.
Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
Bette Jo Ives, 76, of South Roxana, died at 5:10 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at her residence.
Because of COVID-19, services for Bette will be private at this time.
Gray Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.
AdVantage | P.O. Box 867, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2020