Bettie June Bowermaster

Bettie June Bowermaster, 84, of Hartford, passed away at 12:16 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Covenant Hospice in Pensacola, Fla.

In celebration of her life, visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sunday, September 1, at Pitchford Funeral Home, 2555 Vaughn Road in Wood River, where funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 2, with Rev. Charles West officiating. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.