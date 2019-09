Betty A. Killebrew

Betty A. Killebrew, 80, of Bethalto, passed away peacefully at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at her residence.

A visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, September 12, at the Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Alton. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, September 13, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Indian Creek Cemetery in Hamburg, Ill.