Betty A. Klaffer, 73, of Alton, passed away at 1:14 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Due to Covid-19 distancing regulations, a drive-through visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. We ask you please do not stop for long periods of time, to keep the traffic flowing. There will be memorial envelopes for those who wish to leave one. Please be sure to enter the parking lot and follow the path we have marked. A private graveside service will take place at Scenic Hill Cemetery in Grafton.