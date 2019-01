Betty Ann Lewis, 88, of Godfrey, passed away at 4:30 a.m. Monday, December 31, 2018, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral services at noon Saturday at Faith Lutheran Church in Godfrey with Pastor Dan Speckard officiating. Burial will follow at Green Pond Cemetery in Pearl.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.