Betty Ann Schmidt, 72, of Alton, died at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Eunice C. Smith Nursing Home.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until funeral service at noon Saturday, October 5, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Father Steven Janoski will officiate. Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.