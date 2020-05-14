Betty J. Lewis
Betty J. Lewis, 90, of Granite City passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Gateway Regional Medical Center.
Cremation services entrusted to Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City.
Betty J. Lewis
