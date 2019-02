Betty Jane Boehm

Betty Jane Boehm, 88, of Wood River, formerly of Bethalto, passed away at 10:19 a.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Private family inurnment will be at Moro Cemetery.

Pitchford Funeral Home in Wood River is in charge of arrangements.