Betty Jane Steinhoff, 89, of West Alton, Mo., died peacefully Monday, March 18, 2019, at Garden View Care Center in O’Fallon, Mo.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at Immaculate Conception Church in West Alton. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in West Alton.

Staten-Fine Funeral Home is handling arrangements.