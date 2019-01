Betty Jean Funston

Betty Jean Funston, 87, of Edwardsville, passed away at 11:25 a.m. Wednesday, January 9, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 19, at Eden Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. John Roberts officiating. The family request memorials to Eden Church, The Main Street Community Center or Vitas Healthcare (Hospice).

