Betty Jean Hicks

Betty Jean Hicks, 67, of Godfrey, passed away at 6:15 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, at Elias, Kallal, and Schaaf Funeral Home in Godfrey. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 24, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey.