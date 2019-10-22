Betty June Johnson, 87, died Monday, October 21, 2019, in Jerseyville.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla’s Hillcrest Abbey in St. Louis.
