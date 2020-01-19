Betty L. Bauswell
Betty L. Bauswell, 74, of St. Charles, Mo., passed away at 8:25 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, with her family by her side.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
