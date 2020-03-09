KM_C454e-20200308145056 Betty L. Cox

Betty L. Cox of Alton passed away at the age of 93 on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl Eugene Cox; her parents, Evan and Catherine Jones; and her siblings, Viola, Gwen, Victoria, Anna Lee, Richard, Fred, Dorothy, and Ken.

Betty is survived by her children, Richard (Pat) Cox and Carla (Paul) Hilgert; her stepdaughter, Karen Jegtvig; her grandchildren, Teresa Cox and Nigel Hilgert; and her many nephews and nieces.

Betty was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Florissant, Mo., for many years. She belonged to and stayed active in many organizations such as the Eastern Star Alexander Chapter, the Red Hat Society, and the Senior Community in Portage Des Sioux. She was an avid reader who enjoyed birdwatching and gardening. She also loved spending time with Teresa and Nigel. Betty will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be made to 5A’s Alton Area Animal Aid Association, 4530 N. Alby St., Godfrey, IL 62035.

Visitation will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, with funeral to follow at 1:30 p.m., at Baue St. Charles, 620 Jefferson St. Contact (636) 940-1000 or visit baue.com.