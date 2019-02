Betty L. Gibson, 89, died at 9:25 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Alton.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 12, at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Burial will be at Valhalla Memorial Park in Godfrey. Rev. Adrian Das will officiate.