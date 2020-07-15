Betty Lou Barthelemy
Betty Lou Barthelemy, 78, of Granite City, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home.
Professional services are entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Services are private.
Betty Lou Barthelemy
Betty Lou Barthelemy, 78, of Granite City, died on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her home.
Professional services are entrusted to the care of Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory in Granite City. Services are private.
AdVantage | P.O. Box 867, Alton, IL 62002 | Phone: 618.463.0612 | Copyright 2020