Betty S. Cloninger

Betty S. Cloninger, 86, of Alton, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Riverside Nursing Home and Rehab.

Visitation will be private; funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020, live on our Facebook page, conducted by Pastor Dennis Laughlin. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto.

Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto is in charge of arrangements.