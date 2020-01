Betty Selhime

Betty L. Selhime, 77, of Wood River, went to be with the Lord at 11:10 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

A celebration of life memorial visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, February 1, at Marks Mortuary in Wood River. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.