Betty Sue (Fisk-Rice) Gay

Betty Sue (Fisk-Rice) Gay, 89, of Granite City, went home to be with her savior at 5:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Care Center of Center Grove in Edwardsville.

In celebration of her life, a private visitation and funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 23, at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City. Burial will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.