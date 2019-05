Beulah Bernice Kaul

Beulah Bernice Kaul, 95, of Bethalto, was peacefully called home by the sweet Lord Jesus at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Bethalto Care Center in Bethalto.

In celebration of Beulah’s homecoming, visitation will be 11 am until funeral service at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Elias, Kallal and Schaaf Funeral Home in Bethalto. Burial will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens. Rev. Mark Hofferber will officiate.