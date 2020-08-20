Beverley Ann Byrd

Beverley Ann Byrd, of Webster, Texas, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at her home at the age of 80. She was born on August 27, 1939, in Murphysboro, Ill., to James and Hazel Blaylock (Guenther).

Beverley was a graduate of Granite City High School, Granite City, in 1957 and she obtained a degree in Music from the University of Akron in 1983. On August 13, 1960, she married William F. Byrd Sr.

Beverley was founder and owner of Total Image Concepts, a cosmetics company. She was also a substitute teacher in Clear Creek ISD, Texas, and a cosmetics salesperson at Dillard’s and Macy Department Stores.

She will be greatly missed and is survived by her husband, Bill; her son, William F. Byrd Jr.; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Schwartz Byrd of Spring, Texas; and granddaughters, Charlotte Byrd of New York City and Jessica Stearns of Alliance, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents and son, Robert A. Byrd.

Bay Area Funeral Directors in Texas City, Texas, is handling arrangements.